Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Lizhi in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

LIZI opened at $2.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.66 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.29. Lizhi has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.82.

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $86.62 million for the quarter. Lizhi had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 62.31%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lizhi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lizhi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lizhi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $549,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lizhi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Hidden Lake Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lizhi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

About Lizhi

Lizhi Inc operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China and the United States. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

