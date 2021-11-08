Loop Capital Increases Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target to $220.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price target hoisted by Loop Capital from $205.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

VMC has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $184.33.

VMC opened at $196.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.64 and a 200 day moving average of $180.11. The company has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 0.65. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $132.85 and a 12 month high of $200.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,693.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total transaction of $12,971,175.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,140,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMC. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 135.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

