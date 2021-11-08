Loopring Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.19 Billion (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 8th. During the last seven days, Loopring has traded up 107.1% against the U.S. dollar. Loopring has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and $1.19 billion worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring coin can now be bought for $1.57 or 0.00002390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Loopring alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00052078 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.80 or 0.00234953 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00004607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00011659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00096382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,325,130,570 coins. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Buying and Selling Loopring

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.