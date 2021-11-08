Lossless (LSS) Trading Up 4.2% This Week

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. One Lossless coin can now be bought for about $1.59 or 0.00002419 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lossless has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. Lossless has a market cap of $35.67 million and $4.00 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.21 or 0.00080743 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.60 or 0.00082851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.68 or 0.00096637 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,964.97 or 1.00105560 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,711.32 or 0.07149687 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00021005 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,373,970 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

