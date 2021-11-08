LPL Financial LLC Acquires 11,346 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,346 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 60,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 18,875 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after acquiring an additional 48,611 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 208,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 440,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,381,000 after acquiring an additional 67,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

MGP stock opened at $39.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 9.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.22. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a twelve month low of $27.90 and a twelve month high of $43.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.81.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 25.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MGM Growth Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

