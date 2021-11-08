LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Cushing Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 43,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,793,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 434.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 67,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 55,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $95.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.76. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

PLNT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.36.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $69,290.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,762.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $3,867,181.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

