LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,032 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 14.3% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 19.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 3.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 704.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 91,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 80,112 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 10.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 177,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NRO opened at $5.07 on Monday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $5.28.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0312 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Profile

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

