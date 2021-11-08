LPL Financial LLC Purchases 5,407 Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Capital Southwest news, Director William R. Thomas III purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.72 per share, for a total transaction of $110,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,359.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,081 shares of company stock valued at $138,715. Corporate insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC opened at $27.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.18. Capital Southwest Co. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $28.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.95. The stock has a market cap of $641.64 million, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.21.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 48.21% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is 97.78%.

CSWC has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital Southwest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

