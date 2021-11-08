LPL Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 16,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3,767.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 111,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 31,989 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Applied Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $520,000.

AVDE opened at $65.53 on Monday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $65.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.97.

