LPL Financial LLC Sells 4,268 Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,268 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 35.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the second quarter valued at approximately $499,000. 17.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VGM opened at $13.66 on Monday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a one year low of $12.64 and a one year high of $14.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.98.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0538 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

