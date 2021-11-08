Lua Token (LUA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $20,100.00

Lua Token (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 8th. Lua Token has a market cap of $5.03 million and $20,100.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lua Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lua Token has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00051649 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.02 or 0.00229539 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00004672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00011755 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.47 or 0.00097351 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Lua Token Profile

Lua Token (LUA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Token’s total supply is 210,628,942 coins and its circulating supply is 83,081,924 coins. Lua Token’s official Twitter account is @luaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lua Token is luaswap.org/# . The official message board for Lua Token is medium.com/luaswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling Lua Token

