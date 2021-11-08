Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

Equities researchers at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Shares of LCID stock opened at 43.28 on Monday. Lucid Group has a 12 month low of 9.66 and a 12 month high of 64.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 25.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.