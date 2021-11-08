Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

Equities researchers at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of LCID stock opened at 43.28 on Monday. Lucid Group has a 12 month low of 9.66 and a 12 month high of 64.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 25.01.
Lucid Group Company Profile
Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.
