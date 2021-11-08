Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Shares Purchased by Worth Venture Partners LLC

Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 9,022 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Luna Innovations worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUNA. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 126.5% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,231,000 after buying an additional 734,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 50.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after buying an additional 228,148 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 29.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 803,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after buying an additional 181,578 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 805.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 185,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 164,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 17.7% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 777,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after buying an additional 117,127 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNA opened at $9.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.70. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a 12-month low of $6.54 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The firm has a market cap of $314.81 million, a P/E ratio of 123.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $27.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.20 million. Analysts expect that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Luna Innovations Profile

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

