Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 7,926 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 457.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,659 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Archrock were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Archrock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archrock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archrock in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $8.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.01. Archrock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Archrock had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 3.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Archrock’s payout ratio is 322.24%.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

