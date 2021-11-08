Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,828 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CarGurus by 142.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CarGurus by 16.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

CARG stock opened at $36.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.81. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $36.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.02.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $28,779.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $58,883.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 558,638 shares of company stock valued at $18,103,978. 21.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

