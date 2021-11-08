Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LGIH. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in LGI Homes by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.17.

LGI Homes stock opened at $138.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.50. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.54 and a 52 week high of $188.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 13.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 16.99 EPS for the current year.

LGI Homes Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.