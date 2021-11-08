Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USRT. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 46.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $135,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $64.25 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $44.20 and a 1-year high of $64.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.31.

