Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 717 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 3.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Badger Meter by 1.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Badger Meter by 1.9% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Badger Meter by 4.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its position in Badger Meter by 6.0% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 4,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

BMI opened at $108.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.13 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.94. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.92 and a fifty-two week high of $111.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $128.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.49 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

In other news, VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 5,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $598,080.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,383.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $244,571.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,349.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

