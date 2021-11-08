Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 34.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,438,000 after acquiring an additional 24,192 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cimpress stock opened at $92.42 on Monday. Cimpress plc has a 1 year low of $77.93 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.26.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $657.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Cimpress

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

