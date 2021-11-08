MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

MGNX has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MacroGenics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $21.88 on Friday. MacroGenics has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $36.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.11.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.23). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 46.52% and a negative net margin of 126.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $2,064,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.94 per share, for a total transaction of $8,376,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in MacroGenics during the third quarter worth about $255,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 19.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,965,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,149,000 after purchasing an additional 315,629 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 273.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 23,146 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 40.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 6.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

