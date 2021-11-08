Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target Raised to $88.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malibu Boats from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.13.

MBUU opened at $77.03 on Friday. Malibu Boats has a one year low of $49.63 and a one year high of $93.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.52.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.17. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 43.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 23,154 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 9.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 25.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 250,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,372,000 after acquiring an additional 51,295 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 6.8% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

