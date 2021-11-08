Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) posted its earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.47), Zacks reports. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 10.09%.

TUSK stock opened at $3.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.64. Mammoth Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mammoth Energy Services stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) by 81,806.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,068 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,991 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of Mammoth Energy Services worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.

