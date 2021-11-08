Man Group plc Increases Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 428.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,109 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $12,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 16.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,680,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 139.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 179,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,331,000 after buying an additional 104,609 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.0% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 629,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,882,000 after buying an additional 18,607 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 591.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,918,000 after buying an additional 42,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 20.3% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,966,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

NYSE MAN opened at $103.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.05. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.97 and a 52 week high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.03%. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

