Man Group plc (LON:EMG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Man Group plc (LON:EMG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 221.33 ($2.89).

EMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Man Group from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 253 ($3.31) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Man Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Man Group from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

LON EMG opened at GBX 233 ($3.04) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 216.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 318.14. Man Group has a twelve month low of GBX 110.40 ($1.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 242.50 ($3.17). The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04. The company has a market capitalization of £3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

