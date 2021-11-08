Man Group plc Sells 12,687 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,687 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.21% of Landstar System worth $12,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Landstar System by 27.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.3% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 8.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 0.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LSTR. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.64.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $175.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.63 and its 200-day moving average is $163.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.16 and a twelve month high of $188.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

