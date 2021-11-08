Man Group plc Sells 50,102 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Man Group plc decreased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 51.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50,102 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $12,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth $17,555,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 207,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,198,000 after purchasing an additional 62,854 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 9,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 178,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,228,000 after purchasing an additional 32,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 27.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 187,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,453,000 after buying an additional 40,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $274.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.00. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $192.79 and a 52 week high of $309.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $288.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.41 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.15.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

