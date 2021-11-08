Man Group plc Sells 84,441 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Man Group plc decreased its position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,441 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.66% of USANA Health Sciences worth $13,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 17,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 20,930.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,742,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,000. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USNA stock opened at $102.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.13. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.00 and a twelve month high of $107.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.84.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $274.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.70 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 11.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director John Turman Fleming sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $29,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,768.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Jim Brown sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $56,777.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,632 shares of company stock worth $451,681. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on USNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA).

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.