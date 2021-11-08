Mango Markets (MNGO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.78 Million

Mango Markets (CURRENCY:MNGO) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. Mango Markets has a total market cap of $422.94 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mango Markets has traded 44.2% higher against the US dollar. One Mango Markets coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000637 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00080101 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00082646 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.14 or 0.00096616 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,027.86 or 0.99460468 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,735.02 or 0.07132559 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00020872 BTC.

About Mango Markets

Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

