Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:VAC traded down $3.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $166.73. 6,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.39 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.68. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $121.05 and a 12 month high of $190.97.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -480.00%.

VAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.17.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

