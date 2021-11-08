Marshall Wace LLP Sells 14,223 Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its position in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,223 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $39,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $612,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $50,654,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $295,000. 56.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of BCYC stock opened at $56.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.70 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 9.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.67. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $60.70.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 562.38% and a negative return on equity of 52.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCYC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.22.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 11,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total transaction of $407,804.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $279,442.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,163 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,221. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.