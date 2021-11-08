Marshall Wace LLP Sells 159,345 Shares of LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its holdings in LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,345 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.18% of LAIX worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LAIX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in LAIX by 191.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 310,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 204,300 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LAIX by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 194,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 62,535 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LAIX by 220.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 32,783 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of LAIX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LAIX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 37.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LAIX opened at $0.88 on Monday. LAIX Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The firm has a market cap of $43.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93.

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.19) by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $27.80 million for the quarter.

LAIX Profile

LAIX, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of artificial intelligence business. It creates and delivers products and services to popularize english learning. The firm also utilizes cutting-edge deep learning and adaptive learning technologies, big data, well-established education pedagogies, and the mobile Internet.

