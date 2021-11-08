Marshall Wace LLP Sells 36,337 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 78.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 36,337 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 329.0% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 728,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,026,000 after buying an additional 558,623 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 246.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 659,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,515,000 after purchasing an additional 469,589 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 203,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,792,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,429,000 after acquiring an additional 179,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $1,959,000. 67.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CORT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $20.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.69. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.36 and a 12-month high of $31.18.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 30.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 6,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $132,463.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,851,631.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $162,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,694 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,721. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

