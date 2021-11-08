Marshall Wace LLP Sells 39,607 Shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,607 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OSMT. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 417.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 30,341 shares during the period. 46.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OSMT opened at $1.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $113.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.35. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $6.38.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.50 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 43.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist decreased their price target on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

