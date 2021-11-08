Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the first quarter worth approximately $362,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in MorphoSys by 4.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the first quarter worth approximately $3,064,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOR stock opened at $11.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.02. MorphoSys AG has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $30.75.

MOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Commerzbank downgraded MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MorphoSys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.38.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

