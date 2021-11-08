Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group in the first quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 1,552.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 134,401 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ NISN opened at $11.25 on Monday. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $24.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.59.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions.

