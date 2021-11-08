Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Roku were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Roku by 72.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,109,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,496,000 after acquiring an additional 465,293 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,082,000 after purchasing an additional 450,985 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 347.2% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 387,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,159,000 after purchasing an additional 300,671 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 97,797.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 293,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,685,000 after purchasing an additional 293,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,842,000 after purchasing an additional 279,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROKU. Wedbush cut their price target on Roku from $415.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $490.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.21.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.72, for a total transaction of $2,660,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.02, for a total value of $28,241,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 512,951 shares of company stock worth $170,431,867. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $278.62 on Monday. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.50 and a twelve month high of $490.76. The firm has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 169.89 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

