Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 400.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $807,828,000 after purchasing an additional 621,184 shares in the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $126,157,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $217,584,000 after purchasing an additional 336,392 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 93.4% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 319,205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $118,441,000 after purchasing an additional 154,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 247.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 163,340 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $60,607,000 after buying an additional 116,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total value of $5,512,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total value of $760,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,753 shares of company stock worth $25,665,468 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.19.

PANW opened at $493.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $486.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $412.83. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $239.25 and a 12-month high of $519.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.