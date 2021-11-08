Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 68.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964,122 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 53.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,550,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,194,000 after buying an additional 1,242,072 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 19.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,684,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,193,000 after acquiring an additional 757,122 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,252,000 after acquiring an additional 742,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 22.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,668,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,861,000 after acquiring an additional 666,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.22, for a total value of $1,448,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.75, for a total value of $2,336,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,072 shares of company stock valued at $28,118,645. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $264.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $78.65 billion, a PE ratio of 79.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of -1.28. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.11 and a 12-month high of $505.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $277.55 and a 200 day moving average of $324.00.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZM. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $495.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.71.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

