Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 167.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in MSCI were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in MSCI in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.14.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.05, for a total transaction of $1,510,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $653.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $634.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $568.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a PE ratio of 79.19 and a beta of 0.95. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $373.48 and a fifty-two week high of $669.72.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.62 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.42%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

