Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 138.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALGN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $723.46.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total transaction of $3,557,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,700,121.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ALGN opened at $687.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $668.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $639.73. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.71 and a twelve month high of $737.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a PE ratio of 73.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

