Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Takes $37,000 Position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 during the 1st quarter worth $2,844,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 181,983 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 33,453 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 178.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NXR opened at $17.31 on Monday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $20.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 Profile

Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio 3 operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its primary objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 28, 1992 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

