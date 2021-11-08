MasterCraft Boat (MCFT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect MasterCraft Boat to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $155.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.38 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 73.51%. On average, analysts expect MasterCraft Boat to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MCFT stock opened at $28.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $540.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.69. MasterCraft Boat has a 52 week low of $20.96 and a 52 week high of $33.63.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

In other news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $54,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 4,641 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $122,847.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

