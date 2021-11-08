Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Matador Resources has a payout ratio of 5.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Matador Resources to earn $6.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.3%.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $43.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Matador Resources has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $47.23. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 4.41.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $461.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.33 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Craig N. Adams bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Matador Resources stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 482,444 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 134,504 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of Matador Resources worth $17,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial cut shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.36.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

