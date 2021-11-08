Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $106.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.89% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Materion Corporation, formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries is engaged in the production and supply of high-performance engineered materials in the United States and internationally. Products offered by the Company comprise precious and non-precious specialty metals, inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium alloys, beryllium and beryllium composites, and engineered clad and plated metal systems. Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. “

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Materion stock opened at $93.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.42. Materion has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $94.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.74.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. Materion had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Materion will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materion during the third quarter worth $427,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Materion by 5.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Materion by 14.6% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 27,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Materion during the third quarter worth $557,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Materion by 159.2% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 175,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,048,000 after purchasing an additional 107,810 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

