Maverick Capital Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Maverick Capital Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 53.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,098 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 25.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 129,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,434,000 after acquiring an additional 26,397 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 7.9% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 315,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,354,000 after acquiring an additional 23,245 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 19.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 835,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,854,000 after purchasing an additional 351,277 shares during the period.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Guggenheim started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.59.

In other news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $59.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.27 and a twelve month high of $71.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.68 and a 200 day moving average of $64.63.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.43%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.