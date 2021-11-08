Maverick Capital Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,386 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 754.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 538 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,886,144.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MANH. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $180.11 on Monday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.62 and a 1-year high of $188.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 104.72 and a beta of 1.96.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

