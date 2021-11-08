Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $478,000 in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in IDEX by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 383,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 310.6% in the 1st quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

In related news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total value of $151,437.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IEX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

IDEX stock opened at $234.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.38. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $176.62 and a 1 year high of $236.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.23%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.