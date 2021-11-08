Maverick Capital Ltd. Lowers Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total value of $79,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IPGP shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.36.

IPGP stock opened at $171.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 7.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.87. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.27 and a fifty-two week high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

