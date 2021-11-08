Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases 4,209 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 57.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 13,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 58.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMC opened at $68.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.05 and a 1 year high of $86.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.75. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

