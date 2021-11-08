Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases Shares of 2,923 Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,923 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Workday by 86.5% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 43.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $159,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total value of $710,958.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 604,251 shares of company stock worth $158,419,305. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY opened at $289.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,610.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 75.97 and a beta of 1.33. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.86 and a 1 year high of $292.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WDAY. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.96.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

